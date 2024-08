City to Spray for Mosquitos After Positive WNV Trap

The City of Southlake has received notice from Tarrant County Public Health that one mosquito trap in Southlake has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The positive West Nile Virus trap is located in the 600 block of Winding Creek Court.

The city will spray within a half-mile radius of the trap location. Spraying will occur on Thursday night, July 25th through Saturday night, July 27th, weather permitting. The chemicals in the spray are specifically designed to target mosquitos with a quick burn-off in sunlight to mitigate any pet health concerns.

Residents should continue taking protective measures to help reduce the mosquito population including:

· Drain standing water in artificial containers; this is the primary source of mosquitoes

· Dress in long sleeves

· Wear insect repellent containing DEET

For more information about West Nile Virus, personal protective measures, or response actions, please visit CityofSouthlake.com or MySouthlakeNews.com. As always, if you have any mosquito concerns, please reach out to our Emergency Management Department at (817) 748-8624 or email at kmeehan@ci.southlake.tx.us.