City to Spray for Mosquitos After Two Positive WNV Traps

The City of Southlake has received notice from Tarrant County Public Health that two mosquito traps in Southlake have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The positive West Nile Virus traps are located in the 100 block of Meadowlark Lane and 2200 block of Shady Oaks Drive.

The city will spray within a half-mile radius of the trap location. Spraying will occur between Thursday night, August 22nd and Saturday night, August 24th, weather permitting. The chemicals in the spray are specifically designed to target mosquitos with a quick burn-off in sunlight to mitigate any pet health concerns.

Residents should continue taking protective measures to help reduce the mosquito population including:

· Drain standing water in artificial containers; this is the primary source of mosquitoes

· Dress in long sleeves

· Wear insect repellent containing DEET

For more information about West Nile Virus, personal protective measures, or response actions, please visit CityofSouthlake.com or MySouthlakeNews.com. As always, if you have any mosquito concerns, please reach out to our Emergency Management Department at (817) 748-8624 or email at kmeehan@cityofsouthlake.com.