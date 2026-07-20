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Protect
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Jul 20, 2026

City to Spray for Mosquitos After Two Positive WNV Traps 

The City of Southlake has received notice from Tarrant County Public Health that two mosquito traps in Southlake have tested positive for West Nile Virus. 

The positive West Nile virus traps are located in the 700 block of Ashleigh Lane and the 2200 block of Shady Oaks. 

The city will spray within a half-mile radius of the trap location. Spraying will occur on Tuesday night, July 21st, and Wednesday night, July 22nd, weather and wind permitting. The chemicals in the spray are specifically designed to target mosquitoes with a quick burn-off in sunlight to mitigate any pet health concerns. 

Residents should continue taking protective measures to help reduce the mosquito population, including: 

· Drain standing water in artificial containers; this is the primary source of mosquitoes 

· Dress in long sleeves 

· Wear insect repellent containing DEET 

For more information about West Nile Virus, personal protective measures, or response actions, please visit CityofSouthlake.com.  

If you have questions or concerns about mosquitoes in your neighborhood, please contact the City’s Emergency Management Department at (817) 748-8624 or email Emergency Manager Kennedy Meehan.

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