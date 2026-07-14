CityofSouthlake.com Has a Brand-New Look

Starting today, CityofSouthlake.com is rolling out a new online experience. Guided by customer feedback, website analytics and results from the Citizen Satisfaction Survey, the reimagined website is designed to make it easier for residents, businesses and visitors to find information, access City services and connect with local government. From paying a utility bill and registering for a Library program to finding City Council meeting information and accessing City services, you’ll find a cleaner, more intuitive experience that helps you get where you need to go with just a few clicks.



As you explore the new website, look for simplified navigation tools, a cleaner, brighter design and updated content on the City’s most-visited webpages — all designed to help you find information and services with ease.



The City sought feedback from the Advisory Commission on Persons with Disabilities (ACPD) and incorporated their suggestions into the new design to improve accessibility and usability. Additionally, City departments worked together to review and update content, ensuring that information is accurate, current and easy to find. Staff also tested webpages, forms, payment portals and other online services before the launch to help make the transition as smooth as possible.



This redesign marks an important milestone in the City’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional customer service and making information more accessible for everyone. The website will continue to evolve with ongoing updates and enhancements to keep information current and further improve the user experience.



We invite you to explore the new CityofSouthlake.com and discover how much easier it is to connect with your city. Your experience matters to us — we’re constantly working to improve it, so please share your thoughts and feedback!

