A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
My Southlake News

December 14, 2020

City’s Tree Recycling Program Starts This Week

Let’s make the best of our Christmas Tree this season by repurposing it and turning it into mulch. The City’s tree recycling program allows residents to easily dispose of their trees by turning them into wood chips that can be used for mulch for your garden or other purposes. Recycling your Christmas tree not only […]

Let’s make the best of our Christmas Tree this season by repurposing it and turning it into mulch.

The City’s tree recycling program allows residents to easily dispose of their trees by turning them into wood chips that can be used for mulch for your garden or other purposes.

Recycling your Christmas tree not only helps the environment, but it is also an eco-friendly option to reduce waste that could otherwise go into the landfills.

Residents can drop off their tree and base at the Bicentennial Park exit off FM 1709 and follow the signs for drop-off location.

Program dates are as follows:
- Drop-off: December 11, 2020 – January 15, 2021
- Mulch pickup: January 18, 2021 or until mulch is no longer available

For questions, please call 817-748-8019 or visit the Keep Southlake Beautiful webpage.

Banner for Master Works Concert Series with dates May 2, May 16, May 30 at Southlake Town Square - Rustin Pavilion. Website for info: SouthlakeMasterworks.com. Background features abstract radial design in purple and orange.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram