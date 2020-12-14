City’s Tree Recycling Program Starts This Week

Let’s make the best of our Christmas Tree this season by repurposing it and turning it into mulch.

The City’s tree recycling program allows residents to easily dispose of their trees by turning them into wood chips that can be used for mulch for your garden or other purposes.

Recycling your Christmas tree not only helps the environment, but it is also an eco-friendly option to reduce waste that could otherwise go into the landfills.

Residents can drop off their tree and base at the Bicentennial Park exit off FM 1709 and follow the signs for drop-off location.

Program dates are as follows:

- Drop-off: December 11, 2020 – January 15, 2021

- Mulch pickup: January 18, 2021 or until mulch is no longer available

For questions, please call 817-748-8019 or visit the Keep Southlake Beautiful webpage.