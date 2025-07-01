Classic Chicago Steakhouse Charm in Southlake

Rosebud Steakhouse opened its doors in April of 2025 and brings an iconic Chicago dining experience to the heart of North Texas. Known for its prime steaks, classic cocktails, and timeless steakhouse elegance, Rosebud delivers an unforgettable meal every time.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted with warm service, an inviting dining room, and a menu that pays homage to the classic American steakhouse tradition—from dry-aged cuts to fresh seafood and decadent sides. It’s the perfect spot for celebrations, date nights, business dinners, or just an elevated evening out.

Rosebud Steakhouse Southlake embodies the spirit of its Chicago roots while offering a uniquely local experience. The team prides itself on top-tier hospitality and a true commitment to quality, making it a must-visit for anyone craving a great steak and a memorable night out.

“This area offers some great opportunities for us and we’re very excited about that. The entire City has been very warm, very inviting…We’re excited to be a part of the community.” – Angelo Eliades

Stop by Rosebud Steakhouse in District 114 today—and don’t forget to follow them on social media and visit their website to book your next reservation!