A woman with long brown hair, wearing a green wrap dress, stands outdoors in front of a red brick building and black iron fence, smiling at the camera.
Jul 17, 2025

Clerking with Kindness: How Bayley Cavazos Brings Heart to the Courtroom

This Southlake Court Clerk is helping make the justice system more welcoming — one interaction at a time.

Behind the glass window at Southlake Municipal Court, there’s more than just case files and paperwork — there’s a calm, friendly presence making the process a little less intimidating and a lot more human. That’s our Court Clerk, Bayley Cavazos, who’s been serving Southlake for over two years with unmatched organization, care, and a genuine passion for helping others.

In her time with the City, Bayley has worn many hats: answering questions at the window, coordinating local jury duty, assisting in the courtroom, and mentoring teens through the Southlake Youth Action Commission (SYAC) and Teen Court programs. Her favorite part? Meeting people right where they are.

“I love when someone walks up and says, ‘I don’t even know what to ask,’” Bayley explained. “That’s my cue to step in and help. I want people to know they’re not alone in this process.”

Her commitment to excellent service and improving the court experience has made a lasting impression. From designing a user-friendly flyer on registration citations to learning a new language to serve our Spanish-speaking customers, Bayley is always thinking one step ahead.

That dedication even earned her the 2025 Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award, a recognition named in honor of a beloved City employee and given to those who exemplify kindness, excellence, and a customer-first mindset. 

Whether she’s helping a resident navigate a ticket or welcoming a new intern to the courtroom, Bayley Cavazos brings more than just efficiency to her role — she brings empathy, clarity, and a genuine desire to serve.

Her work reminds us that even in the most procedural places, a little compassion can go a long way — and that sometimes, the best part of a visit to Municipal Court is the person behind the window.

