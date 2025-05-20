A stylized emblem featuring a gold shield outline with a dark blue, intertwined S and abstract dragon or eagle motifs inside. The design is symmetrical and conveys themes of elegance and power.
May 20, 2025

Color Our World: Southlake Summer Reading 2025 

The Southlake Public Library is excited to kick off Summer Reading 2025 with this year’s theme: Color Our World! From May 23 to July 18.

How Kids and Teen Can Participate 

Step 1: Sign Up (Starting May 23) 
Register at the Library, online through READsquared, or via the READsquared app (iOS/Android). 

Step 2: Log Reading 
Track your time through the app, online, or at the Library. 

Step 3: Win Prizes! 

  • Earn prizes and drawing slips for every 5 hours read (up to 25 hours). 
  • Extra drawing slips for every 5 hours over 25 (up to 50 hours). 
  • Preschoolers: 5 picture books = 5 hours! 

Prize pickup begins Tuesday, May 27

Weekly Challenges & Scavenger Hunts for Kids 

Visit the Library each week for scavenger hunts and reading challenges—some easy, some tricky, all rewarding! We’re also hosting a packed schedule of fun, educational programs for families all summer long. 

Fun Summer Programs for Kids 

  • Arrive early—seating is first-come, first-served. 
  • Programs may reach capacity. 
  • Strollers are not allowed in crowded program rooms. 

Kid Summer Reads 

Kid Book Picks 
Check out our handpicked summer reads for kids—bestsellers, hidden gems, and more! 

Adults, don’t feel left out! 

For Adults: Book Bingo is Back with fun weekly emoji challenges. 
Read books from two categories on our themed Bingo card and submit your entry for a chance to win! Winners will be rewarded with a specially designed goodie bag. Plus, visit our library station where you can guess the book using emojis or shredded pages. It's a fun and interactive way to test your book knowledge and win even more prizes! 

Let’s Color Our World Together 
Join us for a summer of stories, creativity, and community. Learn more at SouthlakeLibrary.com or follow us on Facebook for the latest updates! 

