Color Our World: Southlake Summer Reading 2025 

Register at the Library, online through READsquared, or via the READsquared app (iOS/Android).
Track your time through the app, online, or at the Library.
Check out our handpicked summer reads for kids—bestsellers, hidden gems, and more!
Read books from two categories on our themed Bingo card and submit your entry for a chance to win! Winners will be rewarded with a specially designed goodie bag. Plus, visit our library station where you can guess the book using emojis or shredded pages. It's a fun and interactive way to test your book knowledge and win even more prizes!
Join us for a summer of stories, creativity, and community. Learn more at SouthlakeLibrary.com or follow us on Facebook for the latest updates!
How Kids and Teen Can Participate
Step 1: Sign Up (Starting May 23)
Step 2: Log Reading
Step 3: Win Prizes!
Prize pickup begins Tuesday, May 27.
Weekly Challenges & Scavenger Hunts for Kids
Visit the Library each week for scavenger hunts and reading challenges—some easy, some tricky, all rewarding! We’re also hosting a packed schedule of fun, educational programs for families all summer long.
Fun Summer Programs for Kids
Kid Summer Reads
Kid Book Picks
Adults, don’t feel left out!
For Adults: Book Bingo is Back with fun weekly emoji challenges.
Let’s Color Our World Together