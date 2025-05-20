Color Our World: Southlake Summer Reading 2025 

How Kids and Teen Can Participate Step 1: Sign Up (Starting May 23)

Register at the Library, online through READsquared, or via the READsquared app (iOS/Android). Step 2: Log Reading

Track your time through the app, online, or at the Library. Step 3: Win Prizes! Earn prizes and drawing slips for every 5 hours read (up to 25 hours). Extra drawing slips for every 5 hours over 25 (up to 50 hours). Preschoolers: 5 picture books = 5 hours! Prize pickup begins Tuesday, May 27. Weekly Challenges & Scavenger Hunts for Kids Visit the Library each week for scavenger hunts and reading challenges—some easy, some tricky, all rewarding! We’re also hosting a packed schedule of fun, educational programs for families all summer long. Fun Summer Programs for Kids Arrive early—seating is first-come, first-served. Programs may reach capacity. Strollers are not allowed in crowded program rooms. Kid Summer Reads Kid Book Picks

Check out our handpicked summer reads for kids—bestsellers, hidden gems, and more! Adults, don’t feel left out! For Adults: Book Bingo is Back with fun weekly emoji challenges.

Read books from two categories on our themed Bingo card and submit your entry for a chance to win! Winners will be rewarded with a specially designed goodie bag. Plus, visit our library station where you can guess the book using emojis or shredded pages. It's a fun and interactive way to test your book knowledge and win even more prizes! Let’s Color Our World Together

Join us for a summer of stories, creativity, and community. Learn more at SouthlakeLibrary.com or follow us on Facebook for the latest updates!