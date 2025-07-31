Coming Home to Serve: Southlake Students Return as Interns

When college students come home for the summer, it’s often a chance to rest, reconnect, and recharge. But for interns Aaron Chang, Isabelle Gavin, and Meher Kaushik, this summer was about something more.

Through the University of Texas at Austin’s Home to Texas program, these students didn’t just return to familiar streets — they stepped into the world of local government, working alongside Southlake staff to contribute to the city they’ve called home.

The Home to Texas program is designed to match students with meaningful professional experiences in their hometowns. Funded by UT Austin, it allows participants to explore public service and develop real-world skills, while host organizations like the City of Southlake offer project work, mentorship, and a look behind the scenes of local government.

Interns Aaron Chang, Meher Kaushik, and Isabelle Gavin at the City’s Keep Southlake Beautiful event.

With Aaron and Isabelle stepping into the Community Services Department and Meher serving in the City Manager’s Office, these three hit the ground running and made an impact from day one.

Their projects ranged from running a booth at the 2025 Stars and Stripes celebration and helping with GIS trail marking, to updating historic City records and building smarter systems to support City operations. Whether they were organizing documents or creating tools to track gym equipment maintenance, they brought energy, thoughtfulness, and a willingness to jump in wherever they were needed.

These students reminded us that the future of Southlake isn’t just something we plan for — it’s already taking shape in the hands of those who grew up here and are now giving back. We’re grateful for their time, ideas, and commitment — and can’t wait to see where their paths lead next!

Check out the Experience Southlake Instagram for a few behind-the-scenes moments from their time with the City!