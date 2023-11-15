Community Services Department Wins Two TRAPS North Region Awards

The first accolade, the Lone Star Programming Award, was presented to the City of Southlake for the exceptional Club Metro Summer Camp, introduced during the summer of 2023. Club Metro Summer Camp quickly became a resounding success, embodying the essence of a perfect community program: inclusive, creative, and tailored to a unique demographic. Participants cherished the opportunity to develop their soft skills in a supportive environment, and the addition of two summer sessions proved to be a great triumph. The Community Services Department is excited to continue offering specialized Adaptive Recreation opportunities, building on the achievements of Club Metro Summer Camp. The second honor, the Excellence in Programming Award, was awarded to the City of Southlake for the 2023 Fit City Challenge. This collaborative endeavor between the cities of Southlake, Keller, and Colleyville, now in its second year, resulted in Southlake clinching the title of “Most Fit City 2023” after 45 days of spirited competition, city cooperation, and a shared commitment to promoting healthier communities. With a strong foundation in place, the program aims to expand the Fit City Challenge to neighboring communities, fostering healthy competition and valuable partnerships with private and public organizations. The Fit City Challenge has firmly established itself as a staple in Southlake’s fitness programming for years to come. The Awards Selection Committee lauded the Community Services Department’s nominations as exemplary of dedication and excellence in the field of parks and recreation. These accolades recognize the department’s relentless pursuit of excellence in its daily endeavors. Representatives from the Community Services Department will accept these awards on behalf of the City at the annual TRAPS North Awards Ceremony and Holiday Party, scheduled for Wednesday, December 6. The City of Southlake extends its heartfelt congratulations to all staff members who contributed to the success of these award-winning programs.