Community Services Director Chris Tribble Announces Retirement After 17 Years of Southlake Service

Tribble brought 20 years of experience in the parks and recreation industry to Southlake when he first began in 2006. His time serving with the City of Mesquite, the City of Hurst, and the Community Association of the Woodlands equipped him with valuable skills that helped him lead the expansion of Southlake’s parks system, as well as the development of local staples such as Legends Hall and Champions Club. Under his guidance, Tribble has been thoroughly involved in building out parks and recreation facilities, expanding program offerings, and developing master plans. Alongside his parks and recreation knowledge, his respected financial expertise has been an asset in managing the department’s budget and financial plans for special revenue districts. During his time in Community Services, first as Deputy Director for three years, and then as Director for the remainder of his service, the department won numerous awards for park planning and construction, as well as recreation programs. His team also won an award for managing an outstanding event venue, Legends Hall. “He cares about our [Citizens] deeply, especially the kids who participate in programs, and he has cultivated a caring team where each member understands the critical role the department plays in ensuring a great quality of life for our residents,” City Manager Shana Yelverton explained. “Because of his work, Southlake residents have numerous opportunities for lifelong memories.” Tribble’s last day with the City is September 30. Deputy Director David Miller has been appointed to serve as Interim Director beginning October 1.