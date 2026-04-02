Community Services Welcomes New Community Relations Specialist

Sasha graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish for Global Competence, with concentrations in Translation, Localization, and Global Health & Human Services. She shared, “While my academic path focused on language and global work, I realized early on that I’m someone who holds myself to a high standard and values meaningful, people-centered work.”

She is excited to contribute to Southlake by connecting with residents in an approachable, responsive, and intentional way.

A fun fact about Sasha is that she enjoys pet sitting, which “allows me to spend time with animals and stay connected to something I’ve always loved.” She also enjoys music, singing, and karaoke, which give her a chance to relax and express creativity.

If you see Sasha around, don’t hesitate to welcome her to the team!