Community Services Welcomes New Programs Coordinator

Merry joins us as a recent graduate from Texas A&M University, where she majored in Environmental Studies. She has had a passion for environmental education and outdoor programming from a young age.

Some interesting facts about Merry are that she has experience as a camp counselor at an outdoor adventure camp during the summers, and she volunteered with a community outreach nonprofit during her school years. These experiences helped fuel her love for the outdoors and community service.

One thing Merry is excited about in her new role is helping engage residents who have never participated in or visited the Nature Center, encouraging them to try something new. So far, she has had the opportunity to witness programs in action. “Within my short time here, I have seen the enthusiasm the staff has for serving the community and their determination to produce the absolute best experiences,” she said.

If you see Merry out and about, please welcome her to the team!