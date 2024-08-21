Concrete Repair at 1085 S Carroll Avenue

From August 26th to September 6th, a City contractor will be repairing concrete at 1085 S Carroll Ave, just north of the Continental and Carroll roundabout near Old Union Elementary School, weather permitting. Please expect possible delays and be prepared to merge into one lane throughout this project. Work hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding school zone times. Remember to drive with caution and adhere to all signs posted to maintain the flow of traffic. Thank you for your patience as we work to enhance our city streets!