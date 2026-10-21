Conner Cappel and Anthony Dudley Bring Innovation to the IT Department and Beyond 

A small technical issue can have a large impact on a community service. When the Library’s annual AARP Tax Aide program was experiencing frequent network connection issues, Conner Cappel, Support Services Technician, and Anthony Dudley, System Administrator, developed a long-term solution rather than a quick fix. Their commitment to providing the best quality of service to the Southlake community through innovation has earned them both the City of Southlake 2026 Employee Performance Innovation Values Award.



More than 350 residents rely on the AARP Tax Aide program for free tax preparation assistance. The program depends on a stable connection to securely transmit tax filings to the IRS, but the City’s public Wi-Fi automatically disconnects users every 30 minutes, and the volunteers’ secure router made reconnecting even more difficult. These interruptions caused delays, extended appointment times and, at times, risked running past Library operating hours. Noticing how these disruptions affected the program, Conner and Anthony designed and implemented a dedicated, password-protected Wi-Fi access point at Town Hall, specifically tailored to the program’s security and operational requirements.



“Our goal was to fix the problem for good, not just get through one tax season,” said Conner. “We wanted the volunteers to be able to focus on helping people instead of worrying about being disconnected.”



Their solution worked right away, with no reported connectivity issues on the first day. Volunteers were able to better assist residents, keep appointments on schedule and reduce wait times.



“Seeing everything run smoothly on day one was the best part,” said Anthony. “Supporting other departments and hopefully making their job a little easier is exactly what we are here for.”







