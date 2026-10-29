Concrete Road Repairs Scheduled on Bent Creek Drive

Beginning Monday, November 2, Public Works will conduct concrete road repairs near 1250 Bent Creek Drive. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, November 13, weather permitting, with daily work hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area. One lane will remain open for through traffic throughout the project, with flaggers on-site to help guide drivers safely through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

We appreciate your patience as this work is completed.