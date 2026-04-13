Continental Intersections Improvements

Beginning Monday, April 13, as part of Phase 2 of the West Continental Blvd. Intersection Improvements Project, a northbound right lane closure on Davis Boulevard will be in place just south of W. Continental Boulevard. A temporary lane has been added on the north side of W. Continental Boulevard near the intersection to help keep traffic moving, and two-way traffic will remain open at all times.

Phase 2 is expected to take approximately 10 months to complete, and traffic control in the area will change as construction progresses. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and allow extra travel time through the area. For more information on this project, please visit: https://bit.ly/48H2egP