Contractors Begin Preliminary Work on the Randol Mill Waterline and Sidewalk Improvements Project

Contractors will begin preliminary work this week on the Randol Mill Waterline and Sidewalk Improvements Project, laying the groundwork for upcoming construction. Work will take place along Randol Mill Avenue in the northwest portion of town starting today through December 6, weather permitting. Some traffic delays on northbound lanes are expected from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but one lane will remain open for traffic. Please drive carefully, and thank you for your patience while we prepare for this exciting project!