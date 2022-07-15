Cool Indoor Activities and Tips to Beat this Texas Heat

As temperatures rise, so does the need to stay cool and hydrated. Whether you’re looking for things to do or information on heat safety, the City of Southlake has a few suggestions to help you enjoy the rest of your summer.

Here are some indoor activities happening around the City that you can do to stay cool:

Champions Club Pool

Champions Club at The Marq Southlake Aquatic Center is the place to be if you love the water and excellent customer service. The indoor pool features two-story water slides, three lanes for those who enjoy swimming laps, and a toddler pool for your little champions. If you still want to hang out in the sun with a bit of shade, you can rent a cabana on the outdoor terrace. This area also comes with a spray water feature customers can enjoy.

If you’re not a big swimmer but want to learn you sign up for a swimming lesson.

*Must have a membership to utilize pool. If you’re not a member, you can purchase a day pass.

Southlake Public Library’s Library Summer Reading Program

The Southlake Public Library is known for hosting several indoor activities that are fun and inactive for kids, from story time to show and tell with animals. The summer reading program is a great place to exercise the brain while staying cool.

Enjoy the rest of the summer and stay cool.