Council Adopts Capital Improvements Program for Fiscal Year 2026

City Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2026 Capital Improvements Program on February 17, approving a $36.7 million investment in Southlake’s roads, utilities, parks, drainage systems, and public facilities.

The adopted program reflects the City’s continued emphasis on maintaining existing infrastructure, protecting past investments, and using debt sparingly. Of the total capital budget, $23.2 million is funded with cash. Debt is used in only two categories—mobility and stormwater—to fund long-lived assets. Water and wastewater, parks, community facilities, and community enhancements are entirely cash-funded. After existing debt is retired this year, the net increase to total outstanding debt is $5.2 million.

Old Dragon Stadium Property

Among the adopted projects is funding to acquire approximately 14.78 acres at 2400 N. Carroll Avenue—the former CISD Old Dragon Stadium site—for future park development. The acquisition preserves a strategically located property for future recreational use and long-term community needs.

Where the Investment Goes

The adopted capital budget directs funding to six categories:

Mobility – $15.6 million

Roadway maintenance guided by the City’s pavement management system, intersection and corridor improvements, and continued sidewalk investment. Southlake maintains 205 miles of roadways with an average age of 29 years, making proactive maintenance essential. Water and Wastewater – $9.9 million

Reliability improvements, aging infrastructure replacement, and investment in critical system components, including pump stations and storage facilities. All nine projects are cash-funded with no associated debt. Parks – $6.8 million

Major reinvestment and expansion within Southlake’s 1,200-acre park system, guided by the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Comprehensive Plan. Stormwater – $3.6 million

Drainage improvements and flood risk reduction are informed by engineering studies and system inspections. Community Facilities – $500,000

Maintenance and improvements to buildings supporting City operations and public safety. Community Enhancements – $243,000

Public art, streetscape improvements, wayfinding, and accessibility upgrades guided by adopted urban design plans.





What Adoption Means

Adoption of the Capital Improvements Program confirms priorities and the financial framework for infrastructure investment. It does not authorize the construction of every project. Individual projects advance through detailed design and require separate Council approval for expenditures exceeding $100,000.

The Capital Improvements Program is reviewed and updated annually to reflect current conditions, updated costs, and community needs.

For a closer look at the projects, funding approach, and long-term planning behind the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 Capital Improvements Program, visit the City’s Capital Improvements Program webpage.