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Councilmember Gary Fawks smiles as he wears a blue suit and stands in front of a Feedstore BBQ restaurant sign on a brick wall.
City
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May 18, 2026

Councilmember Gary Fawks Reflects on Southlake’s Growth in Latest SLK City Spotlight

Councilmember Gary Fawks revisits the people and places that shaped his connection to Southlake while reflecting on the City’s transformation over the past three decades.

In the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, Councilmember Gary Fawks shares a personal look at the community he has helped shape both past and present. Returning to familiar places like Feedstore BBQ and Bob Jones Nature Preserve, Councilmember Fawks reflects on his longtime connection to Southlake and his return to City Council. 

During the episode, he discusses serving on Council in the 1990s during a pivotal period of growth, including the development of Town Square and the preservation of land that would become Bob Jones Nature Preserve. He also shares why local gathering places and preserved green spaces continue to define Southlake’s sense of community. Looking back on the City’s transformation over the years, Councilmember Fawks says he is proud of how Southlake has grown while maintaining the character and values that make it unique.

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