July 29, 2024

Courtesy Notice: Lane Closure in Carillon Subdivision

Please see the information below regarding an upcoming lane closure.

Courtesy Notice: Heads up, Carillon Subdivision residents! Carillon's contractor has requested a lane closure within your neighborhood Tuesday, July 30 through Friday, August 2, weather permitting. During this time, the southbound lane on Riviera Ln between East Kirkwood and Monte Carlo Drive will be closed for street repairs. Southbound traffic will be detoured through the new Carillon Parc development throughout this project. Please drive with caution as contractors complete this work.

Map indicating where road work is occuring.

