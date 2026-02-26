Custom Brine for Southlake: Innovation in Action

When winter weather is in the forecast, preparation makes all the difference — and that preparation earned Streets and Drainage Supervisor Julio Reyna the City’s 2025 Innovation Award.

In the winter of 2025, Julio designed a customized brine mixing process that allowed the City to deploy additional treatment trucks and expand roadway coverage ahead of approaching storms. The improved process strengthened Southlake’s ability to slow ice formation on the roadways, reduce sanding cleanup, and accelerate post-storm recovery.

Each year, the Innovation Award recognizes one employee or team whose forward-thinking ideas improve how the City serves the community. Julio’s proactive evaluation of alternative methods — including consultation with regional partners — ensured the updated process met Southlake’s specific operational needs.

2025 Winter Storm

“This award represents the hard work, dedication, and teamwork of everyone in our Public Works department,” said Julio Reyna. “Together, we built the processes and solutions that have strengthened our winter storm response. My team has shown incredible commitment — especially during severe weather — working long hours to help keep our community safe and our roads passable. To me, this award reflects their effort and what we can accomplish when we innovate and work together.”

The City congratulates Julio on this well-deserved recognition. His commitment to innovation, reliability, and service continues to enhance Southlake’s ability to respond during winter weather events.