Cyndi Cheng Moves Planning Forward

Every successful Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council meeting relies on the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. Reports need to be completed, case files need to be accurate, and agenda packets need to be ready on time. In Southlake’s Planning Division, Planner Cyndi Cheng ensures that everything is ready to go when it’s needed.

It’s her careful attention to detail and her commitment to the Planning Division’s work that have earned her the City of Southlake’s 2026 Employee Performance, Planning and Development Director’s Award.



Cyndi is fully hands-on in moving projects forward, and she does so carefully and correctly rather than rushing through the work. This includes staying in contact with those involved, so that decision-makers have everything they need. Her reliability provides a solid foundation for the rest of the department to work from as well.



That stability is especially important during transitions. When the Planning Division experienced staffing changes, Cyndi volunteered to take on the extra workload and step into a new role, ensuring the department’s work could continue at the same high level of quality and efficiency.



“Even when things change, I’m happy to step in and help where I can,” Cyndi said. “I just wanted to make sure our team felt supported, and the quality of our work stayed the same. I’m grateful to work with people who make that easy.”

To continue stabilizing the department, she also invested in those around her. She trained a newly hired technician, walking her through how the division operates and growing her confidence in the role, which made the team even stronger than before. Her coworkers tend to describe her as easy to approach and quick to lend a hand.

Whether she’s getting ahead on a new project, wrapping up a packet ahead of a meeting, or finding a way to support the team, Cyndi’s reliability and commitment to the department make all the difference.