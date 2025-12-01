December Delights at the Southlake Public Library

The Southlake Public Library is gearing up for a festive and fun-filled December, offering a full slate of seasonal programs for all ages. From holiday-themed story times to hands-on creative workshops, visitors will find plenty of ways to get into the spirit.

This week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight features Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley alongside Library staff as they highlight Book Blizzard Bingo and other standout events. Together, they share what makes this month such a special time to stop by the Library. Residents are encouraged to register for Book Blizzard Bingo and explore the full list of offerings at SouthlakeLibrary.com. With so much happening, December is the perfect time to discover everything the Southlake Public Library has planned.

To see the full episode, please visit the link below:

