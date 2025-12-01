A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A winter-themed graphic for "Book Blizzard Bingo" at Southlake Library, running November 22 to January 6. Snowflakes, a blue hat, and an open book decorate the image. Sponsored by the Library Foundation of Southlake.
City
|
Dec 1, 2025

December Delights at the Southlake Public Library

The Southlake Public Library is celebrating a festive December with holiday stories, creative programs, and the launch of Book Blizzard Bingo, highlighted this week on SLK City Spotlight.

The Southlake Public Library is gearing up for a festive and fun-filled December, offering a full slate of seasonal programs for all ages. From holiday-themed story times to hands-on creative workshops, visitors will find plenty of ways to get into the spirit.

This week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight features Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley alongside Library staff as they highlight Book Blizzard Bingo and other standout events. Together, they share what makes this month such a special time to stop by the Library. Residents are encouraged to register for Book Blizzard Bingo and explore the full list of offerings at SouthlakeLibrary.com. With so much happening, December is the perfect time to discover everything the Southlake Public Library has planned.

To see the full episode, please visit the link below:

