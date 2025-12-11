Decluttering Made Easy: Your Guide to CWD’s Hazardous Waste Pickup

Many household products — like paint, solvents, used oil, and certain electronics — require special handling when it’s time to throw them out. For Southlake residents, Community Waste Disposal’s (CWD) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program offers a simple, safe, and responsible way to dispose of these materials right from home.

This service is available once a month and is already included in residents’ regular monthly trash and recycling charge.

What the Program Accepts

Residents can use the HHW & Used Electronics program to dispose of:

Poisons and solvents

Oil-based and latex paint

Aerosols

Used motor oil

Auto batteries

Fluorescent tubes (properly wrapped)

Televisions and select electronics

These items can be dangerous if discarded in regular trash. CWD ensures they’re collected and handled according to environmental safety standards.

How to Schedule and Prepare Your Pickup

Getting started is easy, but preparation is important for safety:

Call CWD at 972-392-9300, Option 2, at least two weeks in advance.

CWD will register your pickup and mail you a collection kit. Only the provided kit bag may be used, and it should not be overfilled. Items that don’t fit in the bag must be placed in a cardboard box. Assemble your HHW according to the instructions. Place items at your doorstep, near your front entrance door or garage — never curbside or in the street.

Ensure the bag is closed securely.

Place electronics, auto batteries, and fluorescent tubes outside the bag.

Wrap fluorescent tubes together with tape, or use original packaging and stand them upright when possible.

Do not include pool chemicals, which can cause fires. Set out materials on the first or third Friday of the month.

CWD will pick them up that morning. Make sure items are visible from the street.

This doorstep-focused process helps prevent spills, protects sanitation crews, and provides residents a reliable way to handle materials that require extra care.

Want a Step-by-Step Look?

Check out this episode of Southlake City Spotlight, offering a clear walkthrough of the HHW collection kit, preparation steps, and what to expect during pickup.

A Note About Service Providers

As of January 1, the City of Southlake is no longer partnering with the Fort Worth Environmental Collection Center. All Household Hazardous Waste services are now provided exclusively through CWD’s Door-Side Collection Program.

To find more information about CWD’s Household Hazardous Waste Program, check out CWD’s website.