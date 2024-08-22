Dedication in Service, Warmth in Every Welcome: Barbara Ridenour's Lasting Impact

“Ms. Barb,” as she’s affectionately known, has been a stand out to both customers and colleagues, and that’s why the City of Southlake is spotlighting her as an Unsung Hero. Barbara's journey with the Champions Club Guest Services team began when Champions Club first opened its doors. From day one, she has been the epitome of dedication and enthusiasm. "Barb is the first face our members see, and she never fails to offer a warm welcome and a genuine smile," notes Champions Club Operations Manager Amy Bennett. "Barb's constant and steady presence, combined with her extensive knowledge and genuine care, make her an indispensable part of our team," she added. Barbara's work ethic is nothing short of extraordinary. No task is too small or mundane for her; she approaches each one with the same level of seriousness and care. Whether wiping down surfaces to ensure cleanliness or meticulously checking capacity levels for safety, Barbara's attention to detail is unmatched. She is a beacon of encouragement and leadership for her team. Barbara's bright personality adds a unique charm to her workplace. Known for dressing up for holidays and sporting the coolest patterned socks, she brings a sense of fun and joy to the team. She makes it a point to connect with everyone, whether it's asking about their children, hobbies, or the latest book they read. Her genuine interest in those around her creates a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. Her exceptional customer service skills were on full display earlier this year when she led the membership sales campaign, easily converting tours into memberships. This achievement underscores her effectiveness and commitment to our city's values. Moreover, Barbara plays a crucial role in training new team members, conducting shadow shifts, and teaching the importance of exceptional customer service and adherence to facility guidelines. Having celebrated her five-year anniversary with Champions Club in January, Barbara has set her sights on another five years of service. Her goal reflects her deep commitment to our community and her desire to continue making a positive impact.