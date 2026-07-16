Deep Rajani Sees a Problem, Solves a Problem

Technical issues and inconveniences don’t pop up often, or last very long in the City of Southlake’s operations, thanks to those like Senior Application Developer Deep Rajani. As a senior application developer in Finance and IT, Deep designs, develops and maintains the software applications that keep the City’s financial and business operations running smoothly. He works closely with Finance and other departments to improve systems, automate processes, and ensure the tools employees rely on every day are efficient and secure.



This year, his dedication, willingness to help without being asked, and problem-solving ability are the traits that have made him the perfect recipient of the City of Southlake’s 2026 Employee Performance Kristin Pitzinger Award for Internal Customer Service.



When there is an area that needs improvement, Deep is more than willing to jump in and find a way to fix it. When a city employee mentioned to Deep in passing that the City needed to improve how changes were tracked in one of it’s software systems, Deep committed to solving the problem. He went home, thought it through, planned on his own time and developed a new and improved alert system that would make tracking easier for those working with the software. All without being assigned to the task.



If he doesn’t exactly know what the solution is, he’s ready to learn what it takes. When a difficult IT challenge came up this year that was beyond his existing expertise, Deep took the time to learn what was needed. Those around him say that is not the exception, but just how he operates every day.



“I just try to pay attention to what people need, even if they don’t come right out and ask for it. If I see something that could work better, or could make someone’s day-to-day a little easier, I’m eager to develop a solution,” said Deep.



The Kristin Pitzinger Customer Service Award honors the late City employee Kristin Pitzinger. Those who receive this award have proven to deliver exceptional customer service. Named in her memory, this award recognizes employees who are devoted to spreading kindness in every interaction and ensuring that Southlake is the best it can be.



Being willing to commit to a problem, whether he’s assigned to it or not, is the kind of professionalism Deep brings to Southlake every day. For him, customer service isn’t just a list of tasks to check off — it’s a mindset that helps ensure everyone has the tools they need for success.