Defining Heroism: Celebrating Captain Milan Georgia’s Lifelong Dedication to Service

From the battlefields of Vietnam to his continued work in the Southlake community, Captain Milan Georgia’s life has been defined by unwavering service and sacrifice. His dedication to protecting our nation began when he served in the U.S. Army, where he flew countless combat missions as a helicopter gunship pilot during the Vietnam War. Over the course of his military career, he earned numerous accolades, including two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, and 17 Air Medals. However, his journey of service didn’t end with his military retirement—it was only the beginning. Since moving to Southlake, Captain Georgia has devoted himself to giving back to the community in countless ways. His work with the Metroport Rotary Club, the Southlake Arts Council, SPIN, and local veterans’ groups reflects his enduring commitment to service. Whether advocating for veterans’ rights, speaking at events, or supporting community initiatives, he continues to embody the spirit of service that has defined his life. These are just a few of the many reasons the City of Southlake has named him the 2024 Veteran of the Year, an honor he received at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony, where he also served as the keynote speaker. Milan Georgia in 1969 Milan Georgia salutes at the 2024 Southlake Veterans Day Ceremony In addition to his ongoing community work, Captain Georgia is a key member of the City’s Veterans Memorial Focus Group, which is spearheading the creation of a veterans memorial in Southlake. This memorial will stand as a lasting tribute to those who have served in the military, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten. Captain Georgia’s vision for the memorial is one that not only acknowledges past service but also celebrates veterans' continued impact on the community. “We want the community to remember the sacrifices that were made for our freedoms,” Captain Georgia said. “This memorial will be a place where veterans are not just honored but recognized for their ongoing contributions.” The vision for the memorial is being brought to life under the leadership of Robert Briggs, the City’s Deputy Director of Economic Development and Tourism, and a veteran himself. Briggs, along with Captain Georgia and 14 other local veterans, gather regularly to share ideas and visions for the memorial’s design and the message it will convey to future generations. Captain Georgia’s continued commitment to the community is evident through his integral role in shaping this memorial, as well as his enduring dedication to service. Milan Georgia stands with members of the Southlake City Council “It has been a true honor getting to know Captain Georgia and witness firsthand the passion and dedication he brings to serving our community,” Briggs explained. “Being named Southlake's Veteran of the Year is a well-deserved recognition of his lifelong commitment to service—both on the battlefield and here at home. Captain Georgia’s dedication to the veterans' memorial project, and his extensive service to the Southlake community, reflects his unwavering spirit of service and goal to ensure the sacrifices of all veterans are honored for generations to come.” Captain Georgia’s story is one of courage, resilience, and a deep sense of duty. As he continues to serve in Southlake, his legacy will inspire both current and future generations to remember the value of service, sacrifice, and the importance of honoring those who have given so much for our freedoms.