Delta Hotels by Marriott™ Southlake Now Open

The Delta Hotels by Marriott™ Southlake is the newest must-see destination in north Texas.

Perfectly located at the intersection of SH 114 and White Chapel Boulevard, this hotel is an ideal spot for leisure and business travelers.

The six-story hotel features 240 guestrooms with premium bedding and towels, large workspaces and free bottled water. The hotel also offers a premium full-service fitness center, 24-hour elite pantry as well as a luxurious outdoor pool and outdoor lounge area with access to complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the facility.

Guests can enjoy a quick bite to eat from the chef-inspired grab-and-go food market or indulge in Southwestern cuisines and craft beverages at the Sky Creek Kitchen and Bar inspired by celebrity chef and restaurateur Dean Fearing.

The hotel is also a great place to host meetings and events. It encompasses nearly 10,000 square feet of technologically advanced meeting and conference facilities, consisting of eight meeting rooms including the Chisholm Trail Ballroom.

To add, it is only a few minutes away from local shopping and dining and less than 10 miles from DFW International Airport.

With Southlake being recently ranked the 22nd safest small city in America, and number one in Texas, out of 980 plus small cities and towns analyzed by MoneyGeek.com, visitors can enjoy the hotel’s premium amenities with safety and peace of mind.

For more information, go to VisitSouthlakeTexas.com/Delta or to book reservations, visit The Delta Hotels by Marriott™ Southlake’s website.