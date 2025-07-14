DMPT Kathy Talley is Named Citizen of the Year

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley has been named Citizen of the Year at the Southlake Chamber of Commerce 2025 Annual Awards Banquet. In this special tribute episode, the Mayor and City Council share their heartfelt congratulations and speak about Councilmember Talley’s outstanding commitment to serving the community.

From championing local initiatives such as Art in the Square, Southlake Women’s Club, and Southlake Kids Interested in Leadership (SKIL), to supporting residents in meaningful ways, the Mayor and City Council share their admiration and appreciation of Councilmember Talley’s commitment to public service.



