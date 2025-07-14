A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A woman with shoulder-length blonde hair, wearing a green jacket over a white top, smiling at the camera. The image has a dark green background with the text "City Spotlight SLK" in the corner.
Jul 14, 2025

DMPT Kathy Talley is Named Citizen of the Year

Mayor Shawn McCaskill and City Council congratulate Councilmember Kathy Talley on being named Citizen of the Year.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley has been named Citizen of the Year at the Southlake Chamber of Commerce 2025 Annual Awards Banquet. In this special tribute episode, the Mayor and City Council share their heartfelt congratulations and speak about Councilmember Talley’s outstanding commitment to serving the community.

From championing local initiatives such as Art in the Square, Southlake Women’s Club, and Southlake Kids Interested in Leadership (SKIL), to supporting residents in meaningful ways, the Mayor and City Council share their admiration and appreciation of Councilmember Talley’s commitment to public service.

To watch the full episode, please visit:

