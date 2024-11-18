DPS West Public Art Coming Soon and Site Prep in Progress!

If you’ve driven past the DPS West station on Southlake Boulevard in the last few months, you may have noticed work going on in front of the building.

DPS West will soon be the home of Southlake’s newest public art piece, “Under Our Wings,” by Florida artist Vito DiBari. While the artistic team is working hard to create this one-of-a-kind custom statue, our Parks team has been busy working with our partners to ensure the site is ready for art installation day.

Over the last few months, the DPS West site had irrigation moved to accommodate the new piece, electricity set up for the footlights, and a round concrete base poured. More recently, an ADA accessible concrete sidewalk was poured. As we wait for the artist to put the finishing touches on the statue before delivering it to the City, the Parks team will continue prepping the site by cleaning up the sod surrounding the new base, adding landscaping, and installing two viewing benches.

Adding public art to the DPS West station was a recommendation in the Southlake Public Art Master Plan. The Southlake Arts Council recommended “Under our Wings,” by Vito DiBari during their January 2023 meeting after a vigorous selection process that included reviewing 31 individual artist applications. The Southlake City Council approved the statue on February 20, 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates on this new piece of art. For more information on the City’s Public Art Program visit, https://www.experiencesouthlaketexas.com/410/Southlake-Public-Art.