October 10, 2024

Drainage Maintenance on North Peytonville Avenue

Please see the information below regarding drainage maintenance on North Peytonville Ave.

Starting today through October 14th, weather permitting, the Southlake Drainage Team will be performing routine maintenance along the North Peytonville Avenue right of way, between Woodbrook Lane and Raven Bend Court in the northern portion of town. Southbound traffic will be directed to merge into the northbound lane, so please drive cautiously to keep our hardworking team safe.

Map of the city indicating where roadwork is occurring

Learn more about the FY 2025 Adopted Budget
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram