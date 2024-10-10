Drainage Maintenance on North Peytonville Avenue

Starting today through October 14th, weather permitting, the Southlake Drainage Team will be performing routine maintenance along the North Peytonville Avenue right of way, between Woodbrook Lane and Raven Bend Court in the northern portion of town. Southbound traffic will be directed to merge into the northbound lane, so please drive cautiously to keep our hardworking team safe.
