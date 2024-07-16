July 16, 2024

Drainage Maintenance Work on South Pearson Lane

Please be aware of the upcoming project detailed below.

Starting July 17 through July 22, weather permitting, the Public Works Drainage Team will be performing maintenance work on South Pearson Lane, just south of Chesapeake Lane on the west side of town. Northbound traffic will be directed to merge into the southbound lane. Major delays are not expected. Thank you for driving with caution in this area to keep our teams safe.

Image shows two women during Celebrate Southlake
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram