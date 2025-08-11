E-Bike Safety, Rules, and Regulations 

This week’s episode of SLK City Spotlight features an important conversation for parents about E-Bike safety and regulations. Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson joins Captain Blas Hernandez to break down the rules of the road for E-Bikes, Electric Scooters, Pocket Bikes, and Mini Motorbikes. The discussion highlights what every parent should know to help keep their children and the community safe.

As these devices grow in popularity, understanding the legal and safety guidelines is more important than ever. To continue the conversation, the City is hosting a Parent Discussion on E-Bikes on August 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the DPS North Training Center, 100 E. Dove Road. Parents are encouraged to attend and learn more about how to navigate this evolving topic.





To see the full episode, please visit:



