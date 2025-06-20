E-Bike & Scooter Safety: We Know It’s Confusing & We’re Here to Help

As e-bikes and electric scooters continue to grow in popularity, Southlake Police are seeing more young riders and confusion about what’s legal and what’s not. In response, the department is launching new educational resources to help families better understand how to keep their children safe and compliant with the law.

“If you’re a parent trying to navigate the growing world of e-bikes, scooters, and mini motorbikes—and wondering what’s legal and safe for your child, you’re not alone,” said Southlake Police Chief Ashleigh Casey. “We get questions about them all the time, and we want families to know—we’re here to help. Our goal is to make sure kids are riding safely and that parents have the clear, accurate information they need.”

The rise of electric bikes, mini motorbikes, and scooters has introduced new mobility options, safety concerns, and legal complexities. The rules between speed limits, equipment classifications, and age restrictions can be hard to follow. That’s why the City of Southlake has launched a dedicated E-Bike FAQ page to give parents a one-stop resource for reliable answers.

A Place for Answers

The FAQ page addresses the most common questions we hear from parents, including:

Where electric bikes and scooters can legally operate

What types of vehicles are allowed on sidewalks, streets, or bike paths

Age and safety equipment requirements under Texas law

The differences between e-bikes, motor-assisted scooters, and mini motorbikes

Why This Matters

The Southlake Police Department’s top priority is keeping kids safe, which starts with ensuring families have the right information. Whether your child rides to school, a local park, or just around the neighborhood, knowing the guidelines can help prevent accidents and avoid potential citations.

What We’re Doing

E-bike safety is now being incorporated into several of our education programs, including the DPS Youth Academy, with a parent-focused safety event currently in the planning stages. Additional outreach and safety reminders will be rolled out throughout the year as part of our broader effort to support legal and responsible riding.

We’re In This Together

“We understand there’s no rulebook handed out when your child gets an e-bike, and that’s precisely why we created these online resources,” said Chief Casey. “If you have questions, concerns, or need clarification, don’t hesitate to reach out. The Southlake Police Department is committed to working alongside families to keep our streets safe for everyone.”

For more information, visit the City’s E-Bike FAQ page.