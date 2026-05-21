E Dove Rd 2026 Pavement Repair Project

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, June 5, a City contractor will perform road repaving work on E. Dove Road from N. Carroll Avenue to N. Kimball Avenue, weather permitting. This work is part of the City’s scheduled pavement repair projects. Daily work hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flaggers and traffic control will be in place throughout the project to help direct drivers safely through the area. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and use caution when traveling through the work zone.