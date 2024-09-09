September 9, 2024

Emergency Road Repair on South Peytonville Avenue

Please see the information below regarding a road repair on South Peytonville Avenue.

Be on the lookout for our Public Works Crew at 771 South Peytonville, between Carroll Senior High School and Continental Boulevard, as they perform an emergency street repair. The work is expected to last most of the day and will continue until completed. One lane will remain open for traffic, so please use caution while driving through the area during the repair work.

Map of the city indicating where roadwork is occurring

Here is a photo of what our crew will be working on:

Photo of a sinkhole in the road

