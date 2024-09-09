Emergency Road Repair on South Peytonville Avenue

Be on the lookout for our Public Works Crew at 771 South Peytonville, between Carroll Senior High School and Continental Boulevard, as they perform an emergency street repair. The work is expected to last most of the day and will continue until completed. One lane will remain open for traffic, so please use caution while driving through the area during the repair work. Here is a photo of what our crew will be working on:
