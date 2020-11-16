Encore of Carroll Choir Selected as Quarterfinalists

Congratulations to Encore of Carroll Senior High for being selected as a Quarterfinalist for the 16th season of the ICHSA!

Quarterfinal 5

Encore | Carroll Senior High

Infiniti | Rockwall Heath High School

PFC | MacArthur High School

Pitch Black | Harker Heights High School

Sting | Rockwall High School

VOLT | Lebanon Trail High School

Vox Cor | James Earl Rudder High School

Zero Hour | Warren HS

Members of Carroll Encore

Kayla Beaird

Sophia Deng

Alexander Griffin

Kirti Kanatala

Nora Sammons

Anna Scherler

Adam Szkudlarek

Valeria Briones-Herrera

Jackson Lambeth

Michael Mazey

Erin Pitcher

Desmond Reusch

Raina Tewari

Debopreeta Bhattacharya

Craig Harriman

Davis Hayes

Evan Kopf

ICHSA (International Competition of High School Acapella)

In 2021, the 16th season of our ICHSA tournament will take place in a fully virtual style and will feature nearly 3,000 performers in 193 groups from high schools across 30 states and two countries!

This season, competitors face the challenge of creating a 4-minute music video in lieu of a traditional competition set, all while maintaining appropriate social distancing measures. The difficulty of learning and performing music, and creating something vocally and visually artistic and appealing — without being able to come together in a traditional way — is considerable. And: all audio and video recording, mixing, and editing must be done by group members and their director — which means many are already working on acquiring these new skills.

2021 ICHSA Competition Structure

High school groups will compete in 6 regions: Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South, and West. The tournament begins in the quarterfinal rounds, where the top two groups advance to the regional semifinal. The top group from each semifinal will advance to ICHSA Finals.

All “events” — quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals — will take place virtually, as playlists of the groups’ competition videos. All quarterfinal playlists will be released Feb. 13; semifinals in all regions will drop March 13; and ICHSA Finals on April 17.