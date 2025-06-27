A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A dark SUV drives down a suburban street lined with trees and power lines. There are yellow pedestrian crossing signs on both sides of the road and a white car ahead in the distance. The sky is blue with scattered clouds.
Jun 27, 2025

Enhancing Southlake’s N. Carroll Avenue: Major Mobility Improvements Between SH 114 and Southlake Boulevard Coming Soon

Upcoming Safety and Roadway Improvements on Carroll Avenue are set to begin July 2025.

Big changes are coming to one of Southlake’s busiest corridors. Starting the week of July 7, 2025, construction will begin on the North Carroll Avenue Mobility Improvements Project — a major effort to improve traffic flow and safety between FM 1709 (Southlake Boulevard) and State Highway 114.

Approved by the Southlake City Council at just over $2 million, this project is funded through the City’s General Fund as outlined in the FY 2025–2029 Capital Improvements Program. Construction is expected to take place over six phases across approximately 14 months, with the anticipated completion in September 2026, weather permitting.

What to Expect

Designed with drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians in mind, planned improvements along the Carroll Avenue corridor include:

  • Median modifications to improve turn safety
  • New left-turn lanes at key intersections to prevent congestion
  • Improved signage and pavement markings for better visibility
  • Traffic signal upgrades to promote better traffic flow

Construction Timeline and Traffic Impacts

Work will begin at the southern end of Carroll Avenue near FM 1709 (Southlake Boulevard) and move north toward SH 114. Each phase will be completed before the next begins, minimizing disruptions. While temporary single-lane closures are expected during active work, North Carroll Avenue will remain open throughout the project with clear signage and traffic controls in place.

Project overview map showing six improvement phases along N. Carroll Ave., with labeled locations and descriptions for each phase, roads, key landmarks, and a compass rose in the bottom left corner.

You can view a more detailed phase-by-phase breakdown and project map on the official project webpage.

“We’re committed to keeping our residents moving — safely and efficiently,” Interim Director of Public Works Lauren LaNeave said. “This project is designed with thoughtful planning, and we’re doing everything we can to minimize disruption along the way.”

The North Carroll Avenue Mobility Improvements Project reflects Southlake’s continued investment in smart, long-term infrastructure solutions. Thank you for your patience as we work to enhance one of our community’s most significant roadways.

For more information, visit the North Carroll Avenue Mobility Improvements Project webpage.

