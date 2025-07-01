Enhancing West Continental Boulevard: An Investment in Mobility and Safety

The City of Southlake is investing in the community’s future with a $15.3 million multi-phase infrastructure project along West Continental Boulevard, aimed at improving traffic flow, enhancing safety, and supporting long-term growth. The total project investment includes $2.2 million in reimbursement funding from Tarrant County, through the 2021 Tarrant County Transportation Bond Program. Backed by extensive traffic studies and community planning, this project is part of the City’s Capital Improvements Program, a long-term strategy for smart, essential infrastructure upgrades.

What to Expect

Construction is expected to begin in July 2025 and will roll out in four carefully staged phases through September 2028, weather permitting. Crews will focus on one phase at a time to help minimize disruption to your daily commute.

Work will take place between Davis Boulevard and South Peytonville Avenue, with improvements including:

Safer, more efficient intersections — especially near schools and parks

New turn lanes to reduce backups and improve flow

Upgraded traffic signals for better timing

Enhanced drainage to reduce flood risks

Fresh pavement for a smoother, longer-lasting roadway

Phase One, which includes building a dedicated right-turn lane from Union Church onto Davis Boulevard, will require a road closure. Detour signs will be in place, and the closure is expected to last approximately eight months.

You can find more detailed information about each phase and their timelines on the official West Continental Boulevard project webpage.

Built for Southlake’s Future

Built with both the present and the future in mind, these upgrades ensure lasting impact, making your drive through Southlake safer and smoother for years to come. Thank you for your patience as we work on these necessary improvements.