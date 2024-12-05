Enjoy a Magical Story Time with Mrs. Claus 

Date: Wednesday, December 18

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: Town Hall, Third Floor

Get ready for a delightful morning as Mrs. Claus joins us for a special story time event at Town Hall! This enchanting session will take place on Wednesday, December 18, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the third floor of Town Hall. Mrs. Claus will bring the magic of the holiday season to life with fun songs, a heartwarming story, and delicious cookies. This event is perfect for children aged 6 and under, offering a wonderful opportunity to immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

Don't forget to bring your camera! After the story time, there will be a meet-and-greet session where children can meet Mrs. Claus.

Please note that this is the only story time scheduled for this day, so make sure to mark your calendars and join us for this memorable event. We look forward to seeing you there for a morning filled with joy and holiday cheer!