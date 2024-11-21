Enjoy the Holiday Fun at the Southlake Library

We have a fantastic lineup of activities planned for you next week. Looking for something fun to do during the break? Join us at Town Hall, Third Floor, for an exciting week of FREE activities! Magic Show with Marty Westerman Date: Monday, November 25 Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Details: Prepare to be amazed by Marty Westerman's magical performance! Best for ages 5 and up. Chess Club Date: Monday, November 25 Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM Details: Sharpen your mind and challenge your friends at our Chess Club! Open to children aged 5-9. Register at the Southlake Library website. Pythons vs Boas Date: Tuesday, November 26 Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Details: Discover the fascinating world of these incredible reptiles! Best for ages 5 and up. And for adults, don't worry! We have two exciting programs coming up in December: Library Holiday Tea with WirrWarr Wraps Register at the Southlake Library website. Date: Thursday, December 5 Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Location: Southlake Training Center, 307 Parkwood Drive Get inspired to wrap your holiday gifts with Cassie Kruemcke, founder and Chief Wrap Star of WirrWarr Wraps! Cassie will demonstrate her unique wrapping techniques and answer any gift-wrapping questions you may have. Join us for some holiday wrapping fun while enjoying light tea, refreshments, and baked goods. This event is for ages 18 and up. Zentangle Workshop. Register at the Southlake Library Website. Date: Thursday, December 12 Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Location: Southlake Training Center, 307 Parkwood Drive Learn the art of Zentangle with Suzy McCormick! The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It promotes concentration and creativity while enhancing personal well-being. No experience is required, and supplies are provided. This workshop is for ages 18 and up. For more information go to the Southlake Public Library website.