Enjoy the Holiday Fun at the Southlake Library

We have a fantastic lineup of activities planned for you next week. Looking for something fun to do during the break? Join us at Town Hall, Third Floor, for an exciting week of FREE activities! Magic Show with Marty Westerman Chess Club Pythons vs Boas And for adults, don't worry! We have two exciting programs coming up in December: Library Holiday Tea with WirrWarr Wraps Register at the Southlake Library website. Get inspired to wrap your holiday gifts with Cassie Kruemcke, founder and Chief Wrap Star of WirrWarr Wraps! Cassie will demonstrate her unique wrapping techniques and answer any gift-wrapping questions you may have. Join us for some holiday wrapping fun while enjoying light tea, refreshments, and baked goods. This event is for ages 18 and up. Zentangle Workshop. Register at the Southlake Library Website. Learn the art of Zentangle with Suzy McCormick! The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It promotes concentration and creativity while enhancing personal well-being. No experience is required, and supplies are provided. This workshop is for ages 18 and up. For more information go to the Southlake Public Library website.
