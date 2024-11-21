November 21, 2024

Enjoy the Holiday Fun at the Southlake Library

Thanksgiving break is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some amazing programs at the Southlake Library.

We have a fantastic lineup of activities planned for you next week. Looking for something fun to do during the break? Join us at Town Hall, Third Floor, for an exciting week of FREE activities! 

Magic Show with Marty Westerman 

  • Date: Monday, November 25 
  • Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM 
  • Details: Prepare to be amazed by Marty Westerman's magical performance! Best for ages 5 and up. 

Chess Club 

  • Date: Monday, November 25 
  • Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM 

Pythons vs Boas 

  • Date: Tuesday, November 26
  • Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM 
  • Details: Discover the fascinating world of these incredible reptiles! Best for ages 5 and up. 

And for adults, don't worry! We have two exciting programs coming up in December: 

Library Holiday Tea with WirrWarr Wraps 

Register at the Southlake Library website.

  • Date: Thursday, December 5 
  • Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM 
  • Location: Southlake Training Center, 307 Parkwood Drive 

Get inspired to wrap your holiday gifts with Cassie Kruemcke, founder and Chief Wrap Star of WirrWarr Wraps! Cassie will demonstrate her unique wrapping techniques and answer any gift-wrapping questions you may have. Join us for some holiday wrapping fun while enjoying light tea, refreshments, and baked goods. This event is for ages 18 and up. 

Zentangle Workshop. Register at the Southlake Library Website.

  • Date: Thursday, December 12 
  • Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM 
  • Location: Southlake Training Center, 307 Parkwood Drive 

Learn the art of Zentangle with Suzy McCormick! The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. It promotes concentration and creativity while enhancing personal well-being. No experience is required, and supplies are provided. This workshop is for ages 18 and up. 

For more information go to the Southlake Public Library website.

Image shows Santa and Mrs. Claus along with two people dressed up as nutcrackers
