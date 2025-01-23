Enter the 4th Annual Southlake Presents Art Show & Competition

The Southlake Arts Council is thrilled to announce the return of the Southlake Presents Art Show and Competition, an award-winning exhibit that celebrates the creativity of Southlake’s talented resident artists. We’re calling all Southlake-based artists to submit their finest work for an opportunity to be featured in this prestigious community exhibit. Your art will be displayed in the Southlake Town Hall lobby for residents and visitors to admire from May 2, 2025, to June 27, 2025. Why Enter? Rules and Eligibility Submission Deadline: March 21, 2025 Prepare your submissions and apply today for your chance to join Southlake’s premier art event! For full details and submission guidelines, visit the Southlake Public Arts website. The Southlake Arts Council is excited to see your creativity come to life. Don’t miss this opportunity to shine!
The Southlake Arts Council is thrilled to announce the return of the Southlake Presents Art Show and Competition, an award-winning exhibit that celebrates the creativity of Southlake’s talented resident artists.
We’re calling all Southlake-based artists to submit their finest work for an opportunity to be featured in this prestigious community exhibit. Your art will be displayed in the Southlake Town Hall lobby for residents and visitors to admire from May 2, 2025, to June 27, 2025.
Why Enter?
Rules and Eligibility
Submission Deadline: March 21, 2025
Prepare your submissions and apply today for your chance to join Southlake’s premier art event! For full details and submission guidelines, visit the Southlake Public Arts website.
The Southlake Arts Council is excited to see your creativity come to life. Don’t miss this opportunity to shine!