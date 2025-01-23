January 23, 2025

Enter the 4th Annual Southlake Presents Art Show & Competition

Showcase Your Talent!

The Southlake Arts Council is thrilled to announce the return of the Southlake Presents Art Show and Competition, an award-winning exhibit that celebrates the creativity of Southlake’s talented resident artists.

We’re calling all Southlake-based artists to submit their finest work for an opportunity to be featured in this prestigious community exhibit. Your art will be displayed in the Southlake Town Hall lobby for residents and visitors to admire from May 2, 2025, to June 27, 2025.

Why Enter?

  • Expand Your Visibility: Gain recognition in Southlake’s thriving arts community.
  • Professional Exhibition: Showcase your work in a professional gallery-style setting.
  • Community Celebration: Join fellow artists and art lovers at the Public Arts Reception on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Rules and Eligibility

  • Age: Artists must be 18+ and high school graduates.
  • Residency: Proof of residence within Southlake city limits or Carroll ISD is required.
  • Submission Guidelines:
    • Up to three recent works (produced in the last two years).
    • Must be 2D, original, and family-appropriate.
    • Size requirements: Minimum 24"x24", maximum 60"x70".
    • Pieces must be framed, wired, and ready to hang.

Submission Deadline: March 21, 2025

Prepare your submissions and apply today for your chance to join Southlake’s premier art event! For full details and submission guidelines, visit the Southlake Public Arts website.

The Southlake Arts Council is excited to see your creativity come to life. Don’t miss this opportunity to shine!

