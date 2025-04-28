Every Move Counts: Join the 2025 Fit City Challenge!

The 2025 Fit City Challenge is almost here, and Southlake is ready to defend our title! This annual wellness competition is all about encouraging healthy habits, movement, and a little friendly competition. This year, it’s a head-to-head matchup with our neighbors in Keller. We’ve brought home the win for the past two years — and we need your help to secure the three-peat! The challenge runs May 1 through May 31 and is open to residents of Southlake. Whether you’re into running, walking, swimming, yoga, or even gardening, your activity counts. Points are earned through the GoJoe App, and the challenge is based on team averages — meaning consistency is key. Here’s how to join Team Southlake: Download the GoJoe app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Create a free account. From the Discover tab, tap “Enter Code.” Enter Southlake’s team code: south27394 Head to the “Challenges” tab and start logging your activities! You can manually add activities or sync your wearable device like a Fitbit or Apple Watch. Just make sure to tap “Start” on your watch, device, or within the app when you begin moving so your efforts are tracked. Every point you earn helps Southlake climb the leaderboard. So, grab your sneakers and let’s show Keller what we’re made of. Let’s secure the title of Most Fit City for the third year in a row! Want to learn more about the Fit City Challenge? Check out the Southlake City Spotlight video below: