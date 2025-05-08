Excellence in Action: Southlake’s City Secretary’s Office Earns Top Statewide Recognition for the Third Time

For the third time, Southlake’s City Secretary’s Office has earned the Texas Municipal Clerks Association (TMCA) Achievement of Excellence Award — an honor that reflects not just hard work, but a sustained culture of high standards, forward-thinking processes, and commitment to service.

The award, first presented in 2020, is given every two years to clerk offices across Texas that go above and beyond in areas like efficiency, innovation, and effective management of resources. It’s only available to offices led by Texas Registered Municipal Clerks (the City of Southlake has three!) and requires a detailed, highly competitive application process.

“Much of what we do isn’t always visible to the public, but it’s foundational to the integrity and transparency of city operations,” City Secretary Amy Shelley said. “This recognition highlights the accuracy, accountability, and care we bring to every detail — from records management to elections to agenda preparation. It validates the hard work that happens quietly but purposefully every day.”

Earning this recognition once is impressive, but earning it three times speaks volumes to the quality of Southlake’s team. The City Secretary’s Office has continued to refine and strengthen its operations, keeping the bar high not just for compliance, but to demonstrate what exceptional municipal service looks like.

This achievement is a reminder that behind every smooth City Council meeting, every public record, and every efficient election process, there is a team of professionals committed to doing things the right way every time.

“Winning this award for the third time is both an honor and a testament to the consistent dedication and professionalism of our team,” Shelley said. “It’s not just a recognition of our efforts — it’s a reflection of our commitment to excellence in public service and our drive to continually raise the bar for what’s possible in local government."