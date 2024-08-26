Experience Something New at the Southlake Public Library: Garbage Truck Story Time! 

Has your little one ever dreamed of seeing a garbage truck up close? Now’s their chance! The CWD crew (Community Waste Disposal, the City’s waste management service) will be there with a super-clean, brand new garbage truck. Kids can enjoy music, dancing, and a special story about garbage trucks in the Rustin Park pavilion. This event is perfect for children aged six and under.

Please note: This will be the only Story Time of the day, but Open Play will continue in the library afterwards.

Don’t miss out on this fun and educational experience! We look forward to seeing you there.

No registration or fee.