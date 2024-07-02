Experience Southlake is Where You Belong!

July is Park and Recreation Month, and we’re taking the time to celebrate the hundreds of Southlake Parks and Recreation professionals who work tirelessly to provide world-class experiences to our residents. This year’s theme is “Where You Belong,” with more than 1,000 acres of parkland, hundreds of programs and activities, and an award-winning Recreation Facility, it’s easy to find where you belong with the Southlake Community Services Department! When you visit one of our parks, The Marq, or participate in one of our programs, our goal is to make sure you're creating life-long memories. Everything we do is to create a world-class experience for you, and this month we celebrate all the stories that make up our parks and recreation history. Want to learn more about all our parks and visit all of them? Visit the Parks facilities page to see our full list of parks. Chances are, there's a park near you with a great walking trail. Looking for a new playground? We have about six to choose from! Ready to learn a new sport? Pickleball has a permanent home in Bicentennial Park at the new Southlake Pickleball Complex. Memberships are free for residents, affordable for out-of-towners, and so worth it once you experience how fun this game is! Maybe July is too hot for you to explore the outdoors? No problem, visit Champions Club for all sorts of great activities in the AC, from the Aquatics Center to the indoor turf field, we're sure you'll find something to do. Need a summer camp for the younger family members, we've got something for you! Do you have a budding artist or a future scientist at home, check out our programs and activities listings page. Looking for our adaptive recreation programs? Visit the Club Metro page to learn more about activities and programs coming up this summer. Parks and Recreation Month isn't just for the kids in the house, we're also celebrating all of the wonderful activities and programs offered by the Senior Activity Center. Visit their website here. Summer is a fabulous time for weddings. Did you know we can host your wedding or special for you? Visit Legends Hall to learn more about our state-of-the-art event offerings. How will you find where you belong this summer? Use our Park and Recreation Month activity calendar below as a guide for how to celebrate and make the most of your parks and recreation amenities.