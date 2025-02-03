Experience the 25th Art in the Square Kick-Off Celebration!

Mark your calendars! The 25th annual Strokes of Art in the Square is set for Sunday, February 16, 2025. Join us for an evening of creativity, community, and celebration in the foyer of Southlake Town Hall from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Enjoy refreshments, mingle with artists, and get a first look at the exciting highlights of this year’s festival.

A special moment of the evening will be the Southlake Women’s Club Foundation’s announcement of the Northeast Tarrant County charities selected as the 2025 beneficiaries. Guests will also get a sneak peek at the extraordinary works of eight featured artists, offering a taste of the vibrant talent set to be showcased during the Art in the Square Festival held from April 25-27. Plus, be among the first to see the unveiling of the highly anticipated 25th-anniversary event t-shirt!

Make your voice heard! Voting for the 2025 People’s Choice Award kicks off in late February. Cast your vote in person at Southlake Town Hall or online via the city’s website and help spotlight your favorite featured artist. Voting will conclude on April 4, 2025.

Proudly co-sponsored by the Southlake Arts Council, Apex Arts League, and Art in the Square/Southlake Women’s Club, Strokes is an unmissable event for art lovers and community supporters alike.

Save the dates—April 25-27, 2025—for an unforgettable weekend of art, music, and entertainment at Art in the Square!

For more information, visit www.apex-arts.org or www.artinthesquare.com.