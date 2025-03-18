Experience the Fusion of Music and Art with APEX Arts League's "Visual Sonorities: Music Meets A.I."

Prepare to be captivated by a truly unique and immersive performance presented by the APEX Arts League! On Sunday, April 13th, at 5:00 p.m., head to Grace Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church in Southlake for Visual Sonorities: Music Meets A.I., a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience.



Pianists Anna Bulkina and Francesco Comito will perform Mussorgsky’s iconic Pictures at an Exhibition, paired with stunning, A.I.-generated visuals inspired by the artwork of Wassily Kandinsky. Created by the musicians themselves, these dynamic visuals will enhance the emotional depth and beauty of the classical composition, taking the audience on a mesmerizing journey through sound and color.



This innovative fusion of classical music and cutting-edge technology promises to be an unforgettable event that brings together sight, sound, and imagination in a way never seen before.



Find more information and purchase tickets on the APEX Arts League website.